Night & Day diversions – October 4, 2022

‘The Addams Family’

“The Addams Family” is set for Oct. 6 to Nov. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

’The Curious Savage’

Main Street Productions of “The Curious Savage” runs through Oct. 9 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

‘Rent’

Civic Theatre’s production of “Rent” will run Oct. 7-22 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Masterworks 1

Carmel Symphony’s Masterworks 1 concert will feature vocalist/pianist Clarice Assad and the band Pavel & Direct Contact Live at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

‘A Procession, A Festival, And A Sinfonia’

Indiana Wind Symphony will present “A Procession, A Festival, And A Sinfonia” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indianawindsymphony.org.