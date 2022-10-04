Meet the Indiana House District 87 candidates

Incumbent Democrat Carey Hamilton is facing a challenge from Republican Jordan Davis for Indiana House District 87 in the Nov. 8 election. District 87 goes from 96th street to E 56th street and encompasses Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park.

Name: Jordan Davis

Age: 30

Education: Flight aviation/aviation mechanics

Occupation: President and chief of operations, Axios Aerodyne Logistics

City of residence: Indianapolis (Castleton area)

Immediate family: Deborah Rowan, Dustin Johnson

Previous political experience: None

Website or best way for voters to reach you:

Votejordandavis.com

Why do you want to run for office?

Hoosiers in the 87th District have been represented for quite some time by failed leadership; this is something I cannot stand by and allow to happen. Crime rates have increased, and new business investment is at a record low. The incumbent has not been an ally to the business community and to the commonwealth of the 87th. I promise to be a strong advocate for business development and retention by making sure I author and co-author bills that will protect our businesses and invigorate growth within the district by working across the aisle with Democrats and like-minded people alike.

What are your qualifications for this office?

My ongoing ties to this community give me insight into the issues facing my fellow citizens. I’m dedicated to creating innovative, long-term opportunities that improve their way of life.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

An education system that works best for people from all walks of life, to promote a business environment that will bring much-needed development to the 87th District and promote a safe environment for the community by funding much-needed tools for law enforcement.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

I have solidified my passion for Indiana and a desire to represent my community in the Statehouse. I am here to answer the call from many Hoosiers seeking change. The community at large wants a candidate that can be bi-partisan and that works for all of them. I know this to be the best ingredient to any form of success for my beloved state.

How long have you lived in your district?

I have lived in the district for 17 years.

What other organizations are you involved with?

I am a new member of the Civil Air Patrol.

Nuclear Reaction Drumline (Chicagoland area) Instructor

Something you want people to know about you?

I will do my best to inspire the Hoosiers of the 87th District not to give up on a better direction. I want people to know that I will stand with every citizen in their fight for their right to pursue the American dream and uphold all rights the Constitution affords to all free Americans.

Name: Carey Hamilton

Age: 50

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Indiana University

Occupation: Environmental policy background and former nonprofit executive currently working in the climate technology field.

City of residence: Indianapolis

Immediate family: Husband, Derek, sons — Aidan, 19, and Leo, 17

Previous political experience: I have served as the state representative for House District 87 since 2016.

Website or best way for voters to reach you: hamiltonforindiana.com

Why do you want to run for office?

It has been an honor to serve the people of House District 87 for the past six years. I am running for re-election because I hope to build on my experience serving as a common-sense representative for the awesome people, neighborhoods and businesses of Indy’s northeast side. I am as passionate as I was six years ago about serving our community, and it would be an honor and privilege to continue this important work.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

Public Education: Strengthening public education including supporting our teachers, as well as ensuring all children have access to high quality pre-k, and before/after school programs.

People: Supporting families and workers with affordable childcare, paid family leave and livable wages.

Environment: Prioritizing clean energy, clean water and clean air investments, while building long-neglected transportation infrastructure including trails, sidewalks and safe crossings.

How long have you lived in your district?

I’ve lived in District 87 since 2005. I also lived in this area for several years as a child before moving to Pike Township for middle school and high school.

What other organizations are you involved with?

Washington Township Schools Foundation – board member

Hoosier Women Forward – board Member

Lawrence Township Schools Foundation – supporter

BRAG (Binford Redevelopment and Growth) – supporter

Center for Interfaith Cooperation – former board member

Keep America Beautiful — former board member

Something you want people to know about you?

In 2020, I formed the bipartisan Indiana Legislative Trails Caucus, which has helped deliver funding to House District 87 for the Nickel Plate Trail as well as the Lawrence Multi-Use Trail.