Indianapolis Children’s Choir to open 37th season

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir will begin its 37th concert season at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 with a concert entitled “Journey” at STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. Singers from 12 different ICC choirs will present a full-length concert.

“We look forward to welcoming the community to the first concert of the ICC’s 2022-23 concert season,” ICC Artistic Director Joshua Peddle stated. “This concert has been designed take the audience on a journey as we share a story with them that will inspire us to create a brighter image of what our world can become as we unite voices throughout the community to celebrate what connects us all — music.”

Singers will share through song how new ideas play a vital role in seeking change as they honor the past and celebrate the future with repertoire selected by the ICC’s artistic staff.

Singers will perform songs from around the world, including an Angolan folk song, and songs in Spanish, Latin, Bulgarian and a unique song based upon a single Australian Aboriginal word. Mixed with various songs in English and traditional American folk songs, plus a piece with text by Langston Hughes, the music is sure to inspire, Pedde said.

The concert will feature singers from the ICC’s Beginning Level Choirs (with locations in Boone County, Carmel, Fishers, Hendricks County, Johnson County and Indianapolis), Chamber, Lyric, Kantorei, Indy Voice 1, Indy Voice 2, and the ICC’s high school choir, Master Chorale.

Tickets are $14 and can be purchased online in advance at icchoir.org/tickets. Ages 5 and under can attend for free but require a ticket. If the concert does not sell out in advance, additional tickets will be available for purchase at the door prior to the performance.

The ICC serves more than 2,500 central Indiana children from ages 18 months through 18 years. To enroll a child, attend a concert or make a charitable gift, visit icchoir.org or call 317-940-9640.