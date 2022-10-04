Blueprint for Improvement: Indianapolis bathroom exudes modern allure

Built in 1968 in the Colony Woods neighborhood of Indianapolis, these homeowners were ready to add a little style and luxury to their primary bathroom, while staying true to their home’s modern architecture.

A wet room was created by bringing the stall shower and tub into a single water-proofed enclosure — maximizing comfort and simplifying cleanup.

Updated cabinetry, luminous tile and clean-lined, modern fixtures ensure the aesthetic blends seamlessly with the home’s modern architecture.

Cambria surfaces on the vanity countertops and in the wet rooms provide the look of natural stone without the maintenance.

Sleek custom poplar cabinets provide ample storage space with a dose of modern style.