Blueprint for Improvement: Indianapolis bathroom exudes modern allure

Built in 1968 in the Colony Woods neighborhood of Indianapolis, these homeowners were ready to add a little style and luxury to their primary bathroom, while staying true to their home’s modern architecture.
- A wet room was created by bringing the stall shower and tub into a single water-proofed enclosure — maximizing comfort and simplifying cleanup.
- Updated cabinetry, luminous tile and clean-lined, modern fixtures ensure the aesthetic blends seamlessly with the home’s modern architecture.
- Cambria surfaces on the vanity countertops and in the wet rooms provide the look of natural stone without the maintenance.
- Sleek custom poplar cabinets provide ample storage space with a dose of modern style.