Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen to seek a second term

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen has announced that he plans to seek a second term in office.

Jensen, a Republican who has served as mayor since January 2020, made the announcement Sept 26 and said “there is more work to be done” leading Indiana’s 10th-largest city. Jensen is a native of Noblesville.

“As mayor, I have worked to honor our treasured past and historic downtown charm while charting a clear path toward our bright future,” Jensen said. “Building on our strong foundation, I am running for reelection because there is more work to be done. I believe in one Noblesville that protects and enhances our downtown core, embraces the White River and invests in our brave first responders.

“Together, we can continue to develop our workforce and make generational investments in infrastructure that will keep jobs and families moving to and around our hometown,” he said.

Under Jensen’s leadership, the city has attracted more than $1 billion in new private investment and taken a leading role on the issue of mental health by hosting a “Mental Health Mondays” series online that helps address critical problems facing the city. In addition, the city also unveiled a nationally renowned “Noble Act” program that has revolutionized its approach to teamwork in public safety, according to a news release.

Prior to serving as mayor, Jensen served on the Noblesville Common Council and worked in business development for a civil engineering firm, where he assisted cities and counties across Indiana with infrastructure development. He also worked in the administration of former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, serving as special assistant to Lt. Gov. Becky Skillman and director of intergovernmental affairs.

Jensen, who is the father of four children and is married to his wife Julie, will be a candidate in the 2023 Republican primary scheduled for May 2. No Democratic or Republican challengers have announced their intentions to run.

For more on Jensen’s campaign, visit jensenfornoblesville.com.