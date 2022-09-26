OrthoIndy to open new medical office building

An orthopedic provider in Westfield plans to open its new medical office building off Ind. 32 in early October under the first of three planned phases.

OrthoIndy has constructed a new facility at 288 E. 175th St. that will offer physical therapy services and space for four physicians to be working at the same time, said Ed Hellman, an orthopedic surgeon with OrthoIndy who also serves as president of its board of directors. The building is set to open Oct. 4.

OrthoIndy has an urgent care clinic on Wheeler Road that also offers physical therapy that opened a few years ago, but continued growth and demand in the area prompted officials to pursue construction of the new building.

“Over time, several of our physicians wanted to go up there seeing regular clinic patients, and we very soon realized there was much more demand for services in that area than what we could accommodate,” Hellman said.

The new office building, which encompasses more than 15,000 square feet, will offer urgent care services with an MRI facility being available on-site as well, according to Hellman. He added that the new facility will allow OrthoIndy orthopedists to see more patients who need physical therapy and physician services.

Hellman said regular physician appointments will be offered Monday through Friday at the new building in Westfield. Several other OrthoIndy locations offer urgent care services on Saturdays, and Hellman hopes that can be offered in Westfield, but it will depend on staffing and demand.

The larger space is in stark contrast to its current facility, which is only large enough for one doctor at any given time providing services, according to Hellman. A physical therapy gym in the new building facing Ind. 32 will allow patients to be involved in rehabilitation activities such as recovering from injuries and returning to function, he added.

OrthoIndy is also planning additional medical office buildings on the existing site and plans to break ground on the second phase within the next few months for a facility dedicated for orthopedic surgeries. Officials are in the final design stages for the second phase, while a third planned phase remains on the drawing board, Hellman said.

Hellman said he anticipates the building dedicated to orthopedic surgeries would take about 18 months to complete. He added that every aspect of orthopedics such as hip, spine or knee replacements will be represented at its Westfield office.

Still, Hellman said since Westfield is the fastest-growing community in the state, OrthoIndy wants to be part of that continued growth.

“We think this fits our mission in bringing care to people’s homes,” he said.

For more, visit orthoindy.com/locations/westfield.