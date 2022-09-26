Free tickets available for U.S. Army Field Band performance

The U.S. Army Field Band is returning to the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel Nov. 10 for a free concert celebrating heroes who have served the nation.

The 7:30 p.m. performance, titled “Heroes,” will be a celebration of people who have gone above and beyond for their communities. It is a musical journey sharing “stories of strength, determination and courage through the generations of those that answered our nation’s call.”

Free tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 30, by phone at 317-843-3800 or in person at the Palladium’s Fifth Third Bank Box Office, 1 Carter Green, Carmel. Because of anticipated high demand, tickets are limited to four per household and are not available online.

The U.S. Army Field Band is acclaimed as one of the most versatile and inspiring musical organizations in the world. Known as “The Musical Ambassadors of the Army,” members are selected through a highly competitive audition. Its largest ensembles are the 60-member Concert Band, the oldest of the Field Band’s four performing components, and the 29-member Soldiers’ Chorus, a mixed choral ensemble. They perform more than 100 joint concerts each year, with free programs that include symphonic transcriptions, opera, Broadway musicals, original works for winds and chorus, timeless patriotic favorites and more.

The Fifth Third Bank Box Office at the Palladium is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. More information is available at 317-843-3800 and thecenterpresents.org.

The concert is part of the Center’s 2022-23 Center Presents Season in partnership with Allied Solutions.