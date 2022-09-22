Brazilian performer to join Carmel Symphony Orchestra for concert

Carmel Symphony Orchestra Music Director Janna Hymes watched Brazilian pianist and vocalist Clarice Assad perform a set of pieces in a concert in Maine.

Hymes liked what she saw and invited her to perform with the CSO.

“I was with musicians who just got together to perform that one concert (in Maine),” Assad said. “The music was a varied combination of world music, Brazilian music, classical music and jazz. It was me on keyboards and singing arrangements that I had written for the group that I performed. (Hymes) said she loved the music and felt it could really work with her orchestra.

Assad will make her CSO debut with the concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The concert celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

“I’m also performing some Bach with them,” Assad said. “It’s not, ‘Let’s just do Latin music.’ It’s ‘Let’s celebrate music for what it is.’”

Assad, who was born in Brazil and is based in Chicago, will be joined by Indianapolis-based band Pavel & Direct Contact. Assad said she watched Pavel Pollanco-Safadlt in online performances.

“He’s incredible,” said Assad, who said this is her first appearance in the Indianapolis area.

Assad’s release of the album “Archetypes,” performed with her father Sérgio Assad and Chicago-based ensemble Third Coast Percussion, received 2022 Grammy nominations in the Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance and Best Contemporary Classical Composition categories.

“So, that was a lot of fun,” Assad said.

Assad came to the U.S. to attend college. She studied at Roosevelt University in Chicago.

Hymes said it will be an upbeat and thrilling program.

“The orchestra will be performing pieces on their own, which will be equally impressive and exciting,” Hymes said.

Hymes has not worked with either performer before, but said she feels like she has.

“The reason I say that is that we have been in communication for over a year, and I have a strong grasp of their musical language and performance skills,” Hymes said. “Both of these artists are extraordinary. They are very different, despite originating from Spanish-speaking countries, and I am looking forward to working with them and presenting a new kind of music to our audience.”

Audience members are invited to join CSO immediately following the performance at the UNIDOS After Party, with live entertainment, dancing, appetizers, beverages and plenty of fun. The party takes place in the Palladium’s Robert Adam Room & East Lobby. Tickets are $40 per person or $75 per couple. For more, visit CarmelSymphony.org.