Food 4 Souls helps homeless community in Indianapolis

Every Sunday, a group of Hamilton County volunteers spend time provide hot meals to people in downtown Indianapolis who are without stable housing.

The volunteers are from Food 4 Souls, a Fishers-based nonprofit that has been helping homeless people in Indianapolis for nine years. The meals served in downtown Indianapolis are provided by volunteers through local partnerships with restaurants like Domino’s and the Dametra Cafe in Carmel, which alternate months providing food for the weekly excursions. The volunteers also help at Daniel’s House on Eastern Avenue in Indianapolis. Daniel’s House serves as a food pantry, helps with laundry and hygiene needs and provides local resources for those in need.

Food 4 Souls also is planning to launch a new volunteer program that will begin at the beginning of the year by making a mobile shower available in downtown Indianapolis.

Vickie Tyner, operations director for Food 4 Souls, said it is important for the volunteers interact with the people they serve to build a sense of trust.

“When we go downtown to provide a meal and these basic necessities, we are focused on meeting that need, but we are also focused on building relationships with these individuals so that they learn to trust us because it goes so much deeper (than providing a meal),” Tyner said. “Like when someone is getting ready to go into housing, the assessment that they have to take asks a lot of deep personal questions, and if you don’t trust the person or know the person that is asking those questions of you, you’re less likely to be completely honest.

“So, we are very intentional about being relational with our friends because we do more than just provide a meal on Sunday.”

For more on volunteering or to donate to Food 4 Souls, contact Vickie Tyner at vickie@food4souls.org or call 317-402-7623. To donate, visit visit food4souls.org.