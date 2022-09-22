Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel 

Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel.

The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.

The Carmel shop will have a grand opening special with $2 cinnamon rolls from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30, limit one per customer.

Cinnaholic launched its first shop in 2010 and has grown to include franchises across the U.S. and beyond. Learn more at cinnaholic.com.


