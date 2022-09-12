BJ’s Wholesale Club to open at end of month 

BJ’s Wholesale Club plans to open its Noblesville store at the end of the month.

The membership warehouse club, which will be at 13210 Tegler Dr., will be the company’s first store in Indiana and will offer fresh foods, a full-service deli, grocery items, apparel, toys, electronics and more.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Mass., announced plans in June that it was opening stores in Noblesville; New Albany, Ohio; Wayne, N.J.; and Midlothian, Va. BJ’s Wholesale Club started in 1984 and now operates in 17 states with 229 clubs, according to its website.

“We’ve seen tremendous success in growing our footprint over the last several years, both in our core East Coast communities as well as in new markets like the greater Detroit and Pittsburgh areas,” said Bill Werner, executive vice president of strategy and development with BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Our expansion into the greater Indianapolis and Columbus markets allows us to bring the value of our membership to these new communities we look forward to serving.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club is expected to bring about 150 jobs to Noblesville, according to the company.

Peter Frangie, vice president of corporate communications for the company, did not respond to several emails and phone calls from Current seeking more information about the Noblesville location. However, an individual who answered the phone at a BJ’s Wholesale Club membership center at 13976 Town Center Blvd., Suite 800 in Noblesville, confirmed that the warehouse club would be opening by the end of the month.

Construction began last fall on the 104,458-square-foot building in Noblesville that will also feature a gas station, according to the city’s website, which indicates BJ’s Wholesale Club is expected to open Sept. 30.

