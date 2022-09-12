Fisher Police Department arrests woman for attempted murder

Shaalea Davis, 38, of McCordsville, was arrested Sept. 10 for attempted murder. She also is being charged with battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation and pointing a firearm.

Davis is being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

The Fishers Police Dept. responded to a welfare a check called to Interstate-69, north of 116th Street, a little before 3 p.m. on Sept. 10. When officers arrived, they found an SUV parked on the shoulder and an adult male and female standing outside. The male told officers he had been shot and was then transported to a local hospital. The female was then taken into custody for allegedly shooting the male.

Fishers police detectives and evidence technicians responded to process the scene, collect evidence and interview witnesses. During the process, they recovered a handgun suspected to be used in the incident.

An initial hearing date has not yet been set and the identity of the male shot has not been released.