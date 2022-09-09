Carmel Fire Dept. holds donation drive for Sheets From Home this month

By Sammy Bredar

Throughout September, the Carmel Fire Dept. is accepting donations for Sheets From Home in bins placed at each station in memory of Brooke Butler, who died of ovarian cancer shortly after graduating from high school in 2016. Butler’s father works for CFD.

Since 2011, Sheets From Home has been bringing fun bed sheets to children throughout the nation who are battling cancer. After her son was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, Sheets From Home co-founder and director Ya-elle Halevi saw how much fun sheets changed the hospital experience.

“We were amazed at the positive impact and the smiles,” said Halevi, a Carmel resident. “And while it did not make the pain go away, his hospital bed, which was his new home, could feel more like his real home. Each kid deserves this same feeling.”

The nonprofit, run completely by volunteers, collects donations year-round.

“During the course of the year, we get donations through our regular operations and several philanthropies, but we typically do one dedicated fundraiser a year to commemorate this special month of Childhood Cancer Awareness,” Halevi said.

Donated sheets will go to patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis.

“Our goal is to collect $12,000 this month along with the many, many sheets we hope to collect in partnership with the Carmel Fire Dept.,” Halevi said.

Learn more at sheetsfromhome.org.