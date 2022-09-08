Letter: Nichols a good fit for Carmel school board

Editor,

My family is one of many who moved to Carmel at least partially due to the highly ranked and respected Carmel Clay school system. The purpose of the CCS school board is to provide support to CCS administration and staff and help them achieve their mission to provide opportunities for all students to realize their potential in an ever-changing world. Every registered voter in our community can impact change by selecting candidates for the school board who best support this mission.

I am excited to see so many candidates in our three districts step up to help CCS deliver on this mission. I am most excited about one particular candidate who has the background, the drive, and most importantly, the heart, to help the CCS school board address the needs of the children in our community.

Our family has been blessed to know (District 3 candidate) Jake Nichols for the past nine years. During that time, we have witnessed him supporting his children, their classmates, teachers and staff at Forest Dale Elementary, Clay Middle and Carmel High School. He makes his children’s education and their overall school life a priority, volunteering for field trips, cheering at sporting events and musical performances, while knowing and appreciating the teachers and staff who make all of this happen. Jake began his career in elementary education, and his wife has been an educator for 15 years. His three children attend CCS schools. Jake understands what it takes to support CCS for the benefit of the entire CCS family. I trust him to see that all students have the best possible experience at CCS.

I encourage you to become familiar with all the candidates striving for CCS school board positions, and most importantly to come out on Nov. 8 and have your voice heard.

Ashley Dascoli, Carmel