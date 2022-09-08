Letter: Carmel school board candidate ‘a gem’

Editor,

I am writing regarding the Carmel Clay school board candidates. I have two kids in Carmel Clay Schools, and I am so thrilled to see Kristin Kouka on the list for District 1.

Kristin is a gem! She is extremely qualified for this position, as she has three kids, is a small business owner, a speech therapist and intimately involved and invested in improving kids’ mental health in our community. She is level-headed, a good communicator, reliable, inclusive, kind and honest. She is not afraid to take a stand and has always been one to speak up for what is right, but in a respectful way.

Kristin has a huge heart. She will do what is best for all kids in our community and will also be an extra special voice for neurodiverse students.

Kathy Shreve, Carmel