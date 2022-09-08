Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Carmel school board candidate ‘a gem’

Letter: Carmel school board candidate ‘a gem’

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

I am writing regarding the Carmel Clay school board candidates. I have two kids in Carmel Clay Schools, and I am so thrilled to see Kristin Kouka on the list for District 1.

Kristin is a gem! She is extremely qualified for this position, as she has three kids, is a small business owner, a speech therapist and intimately involved and invested in improving kids’ mental health in our community. She is level-headed, a good communicator, reliable, inclusive, kind and honest. She is not afraid to take a stand and has always been one to speak up for what is right, but in a respectful way.

Kristin has a huge heart. She will do what is best for all kids in our community and will also be an extra special voice for neurodiverse students.

Kathy Shreve, Carmel


More Headlines

Carmel school board races set Education, environment among focuses for House District 25 Democratic candidate  Carmel in brief — September 6, 2022 Master Chef: Winner of reality show shares thoughts on cooking Hamilton Southeastern School Board candidates announced Hamilton Southeastern School Board candidates announced
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact