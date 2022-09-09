Current Publishing
Indiana American Water plans water main flushing 

Indiana American Water will perform water main flushing in the downtown Noblesville area beginning overnight starting Sept. 11 that will continue Sept. 12 during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The company will flush the remaining areas of Noblesville and the northern parts of Fishers during the weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 through Nov. 18. The annual maintenance program is done to assure high-quality water service and to ensure fire hydrants are operational, according to Indiana American Water.

  “Water main and fire hydrant flushing is an important part of a regular maintenance program for water distribution systems. Indiana American Water consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards,” said Josh Cox, northeast operations manager with Indiana American Water.

No interruptions in water service are anticipated as a result of the work.  Customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration or air in customer plumbing lines while the program is underway, according to Indiana American Water.

The company said that customers should refrain from doing laundry during the time of day the flushing program is taking place in or near their neighborhood.

If tap water is discolored, Indiana American Water recommends allowing several cold-water faucets to run for a short time until the water runs clear. Using more than one faucet allows the water to clear more quickly, according to the company.

  Customers who have questions regarding hydrant flushing are asked to call Indiana American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-492-8373.


