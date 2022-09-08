Carmel International Arts Festival adds a new Indiana Artisan-sponsored award

A $500 scholarship sponsored by Indiana Artisan Gallery will be awarded to one young artist at this year’s Carmel International Arts Festival in the Carmel Arts & Design District. Attendees can view the entries at the gallery’s high school art exhibit during the festival, set for Sept. 24- 25. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creative work by one aspiring artist.

Indiana Artisan Executive Director Rosalyn Demaree encourages community participation for this new scholarship deemed the “People’s Choice Award.” Voting will take place at the Indiana Artisan Gallery, 22 N. Range Line Rd.