Ruoff evacuated because of ‘disturbance’

It remains unclear what led to a complete evacuation of a concert at Ruoff Music Center last month that the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office described as being a “disturbance.”

Rapper Wiz Khalifa was performing at the music venue Aug. 26 when a disturbance was reported at 10:28 p.m. in section 5 of the lawn at the venue. All gates, including non-public exits, were opened, and patrons self-evacuated from the venue, law enforcement officials said.

“Police staff deployed multiple quick-response teams and swept the area. No weapons were found,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

Three individuals reported minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals, officials said. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Goff said he didn’t know what led to the disturbance but noted that he had not heard of any evidence that a firearm was present at the venue.

Goff said it was his understanding that the injuries the three individuals sustained happened during the evacuation. Live Nation, which owns and operates Ruoff Music Center, opened gates that normally wouldn’t be opened to allow patrons to evacuate, Goff said.

Goff said anyone with information regarding the incident can report information on the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tip line by calling 317-776-5848 or by submitting details on the sheriff’s office website.