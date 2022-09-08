82nd Street ramp to southbound Interstate 69 exit to temporarily close

The 82nd street on-ramp to southbound Interstate 69 will be temporarily closed starting at 9 p.m. Sept. 9. It is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Sept 10.

The ramp will be closed due to pavement patching. Southbound I-69 access to I-465 and Binford Boulevard will remain open Sept. 9.

More paving patchwork will be completed Sept. 16, with the potential for left lane closures on southbound I-69 and Binford Boulevard.

Additionally, the East 71 Street trail is expected to remain closed through Sept. 17 for installation of a trail that will allow pedestrian traffic to remain open during Clear Path construction.