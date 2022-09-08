Obituary: Emory E. Safford

Emory E. Safford passed on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Emory was born on March 24, 1934 to Lucille and Emory Safford in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He grew up in Wisconsin enjoying the outdoors by participating in the Boy Scouts, sailing Lake Winnebago, speed skating, football, helping at his grandfather’s tavern, and all the other joys Wisconsin affords.

He played sports throughout his life, and as an adult continued fishing, hunting and playing golf regularly. Emory enjoyed traveling the world, and was particularly impressed by Alaska and the Far East. His life was full of energy, adventure, and he knew how to make the most of each day.

Emory was a graduate of University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh and pursued a career in sales management working with various food companies.

Emory is survived by his wife of 43 years Frances; three children, Emory John Safford (Barb), Stacy Walters (Fred Struckmann) and Alison Maxey (Ben); eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, siblings, Pauly Duran, Tom Hintz (Doris), Mary Jessee (Wayne), and Frank Hintz (Andrea); and many others who loved and admired him deeply.

Emory was an active member of Zionsville Kiwanis Club for many years serving in various roles including club president and District Lieutenant Governor. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kiwanis Lincoln Park Summer Concert Fund held at the Community Foundation of Boone County at 102 N. Lebanon St, Suite 200, Lebanon IN 46052.

A celebration of a life well lived will be held at Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Funeral & Cremation Services at 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, In 46077 on Saturday, September 17, 2022 with gathering time from 1-3pm followed by the service at 3pm.