Luke McCarthy of Carmel participates in a fire hose demonstration. Chala Flora displays her plastic firefighter helmet. Sasha and Alina Swidan of Indianapolis pretend to drive a restored fire engine. Matthew Berg of Indianapolis pretends to drive a Carmel Fire Dept. engine. Ezra Keinath of Westfield participates in a big wheel race. Dominic Cera rides a seesaw. Ben Kreig of the Carmel Fire Dept. pushes his daughter, Vienna Kreig, on the seesaw. Snapshot: Public Safety Day returns after 2-year hiatus 0 By Current Publishing on September 4, 2022 Carmel Community Public Safety Day returned to Carmel on Aug. 27 after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event included K-9 demonstrations, children's activities, a car seat clinic and much more. (Photos by Elle Kreamer)