Snapshot: Public Safety Day returns after 2-year hiatus

Public Safety Day returned to Carmel on Aug. 27 after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event included K-9 demonstrations, children’s activities, a car seat clinic and much more. (Photos by Elle Kreamer)


