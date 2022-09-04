Current Publishing
Letter: Let’s end one-party control in Indiana

Editor,

The Republican Party has been in complete control of Indiana government for the last 10 years. Not only does it hold a majority in the Indiana Senate and House, it has a “super majority” (more than 66 percent), which allows it to conduct affairs without any consideration for the Democratic Party.

This one-party system has unlimited and unchecked power, which has been used to shut out differing views and to create laws that are unpopular with many Hoosier citizens. A government that does not consider opinions from the minority party or Indiana citizens is not a fair government. Please vote for change in the Nov. 8 midterm elections if you want a more balanced government.

Donald K. Taylor, Carmel


