$8.8 million project to be built on Nickel Plate Trail

An $8.8 million project broke ground near the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers Aug. 17. Fairway Independent Mortgage is building a new headquarters at the entrance of Fishers Technology Park at the corner of Technology Drive and Technology Lane, off Lantern Road.

The project, called the Techway Project, will house three regional Fairway Independent Mortgage branches in the new office. The two-story building will have 1,500 square feet of space.

Fairway Independent Mortgage will occupy part of the building, while another part will be occupied by a technology company that has yet to be named. Currently, the site is serving as a temporary home to the Fishers Health Dept. until it moves into its new home at the new City Hall building. The old building is scheduled to be demolished sometime this fall and construction for the new one which is supposed to be completed in the spring of 2024.

“It’s exciting to see the vibrancy and energy of the Nickel Plate District and Nickel Plate Trail impact the gateway to the Fishers Technology Park through this development and substantial art and trail components,” Mayor Scott Fadness said. “We look forward to welcoming the Fairway Independent Mortgage team to their future home in Fishers as this building comes to fruition.”

The project includes a trailhead plaza along the Nickel Plate Trail and will have art exhibits along the trail. The Fishers Arts and Cultural Commission partnered with Rebar Development earlier this year to propose the trailhead sculpture with a budget of $50,000. The sculpture, titled “Synapse,” will be created by Indianapolis-based artists Luke Crawley and Quincy Owens.

“The city really was a big part of supporting Fairway as entrepreneurs and wanting to make sure we engaged the trail and created the trailhead and arts to just really think about how we can be a part of what’s happening in downtown (Fishers),” said Shelbey Bowen, president of Rebar Development. “So, it’s more than just the office building, as you can see from the renderings. It’s really got a cool trail engagement piece.”