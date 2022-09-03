Giant Eagle plans Market District supermarket in Westfield 

Giant Eagle is planning to bring a Market District supermarket to Westfield near Grand Park.

The Pittsburgh-based company has filed plans with the city for a proposed 49,600-square-foot grocery store that would be located on 6.02 acres at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail at Wheeler Landing. Giant Eagle previously opened a Market District supermarket in Carmel at 11505 N. Illinois St. in 2015.

Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., a planning and design engineering consultant, will go before the Westfield Advisory Plan Commission Tuesday evening at Westfield City Hall seeking approval of a detailed development plan for the project. The proposed project would also include 268 parking spaces, in addition to 10 bike parking spaces, according to site plans filed with the city.

Caleb Ernest, senior planner with the city’s Community Development department, has recommended approval of the detailed development plan with conditions that the company obtains all necessary approvals from the Westfield Public Works department and the Hamilton County Surveyor’s Office prior to being issued an improvement location permit.

Details on when Giant Eagle plans to begin construction on the project were not immediately available. The Advisory Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at Westfield City Hall, 130 Penn St.