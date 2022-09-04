Current Publishing
Letter: Toggling between cable news not a prescription for sanity

Letters to the Editor

Editor,

I engage in self-inflicted pain several evenings weekly. Toggling between CNN and FOX News is not a prescription for sanity, peacefulness or educational enrichment.

The two networks represent our divisive government and country. CNN = Democrats and liberal beliefs, and FOX News = Republicans and conservative beliefs. We all are entitled to our own ideologies, cultural and religious beliefs, but not at the cost of gross exaggeration, blatant lies and bullying.

FOX News is clearly the leader in the aforementioned, primarily because we have a Democratic president. Both networks have an acceptable degree of fairness from 6 to 7 p.m. The expedited downhill spiral to the hole of maliciousness, foolishness, bigotry and slander begins at 7 p.m. with “Jesse Watters Primetime” on FOX News. Watters, a puppet news anchor, provides an hour of Republican bashing on Biden and Democrats filled with hate and falsehoods. In terms of dignity and fairness, this is “R” rated. At least CNN’s “Eric Burnett OutFront” has moderation.

Venture forward another hour and FOX News’ infamous “Tucker Carlson Tonight” will spin your head. Granted, Tucker Carlson is smart, articulate and fun to watch as he gets himself all twisted with complex and legitimate opinions. CNN offers you “Anderson Cooper 360,” who is boring and semi-harmless, but he does report the news.

At 9 p.m., Sean Hannity replays FOX News’ hatred for Democrats, the Bidens and anything resembling democracy or inclusion. CNN pursues its liberal agenda in less moderation but still reports the news.

By now it’s 10 p.m., and I am frustrated, disgusted and worried but will never buy anything from the My Pillow website! These “news” programs precisely reflect our government and society: divided and broken. Time for the Golf Channel, but wait, now golf is divided! Anyone for a Hallmark Movie?

Derek Gryna, Carmel


