Carmel in brief — September 6, 2022

Climate scientist watch party – Carmel United Methodist Church, 621 S. Range Line Rd., will host a watch party from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 for the Faith in Place 2022 Green Team Summit. People of all faiths are invited to gather for the keynote session by Dr. Katherine Hayhoe, distinguished professor and chair at Texas Tech University and chief climate scientist for The Nature Conservancy. Hayhoe will discuss climate science, why it matters from a faith perspective and how to address it. Attendance is free.

County administrator to retire – Hamilton County Administrator Dan Stevens has announced that he will retire on March 31, 2023. Stevens served as Hamilton County sheriff for eight years and as director of administration for the Hamilton County Commissioners for the past 14 years. A Westfield native, Stevens first started working for the county in January 1974 as a jailor and dispatcher. Two years later he was promoted to sheriff’s deputy, and he served as a chief deputy for eight years. Elected sheriff in November 1986, Stevens served two terms before accepting a job as the jail commander for 13 years. The Hamilton County commissioners have launched a nationwide search for Stevens’ successor and hope to have someone hired by the first of the year.

Theft investigation – The Carmel Police Dept. is investigating the theft of merchandise from Sephora at Clay Terrace Mall. At approximately 4 p.m. Aug. 20, the person in the photo is believed to have stolen more than $800 worth of hair, skin and makeup products. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 22-52805.

Mooncake festival – The Carmel-Xiangyang Sister City Committee will present the Chinese Mooncake Festival from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Carmel Arts & Design District. The event will include a dragon parade, music, dancing, mooncakes and more.

County updates board appointment process – The Hamilton County council has a new online process for nominating appointments to county-run boards. In the past, appointments have been made through word of mouth. The online process will list each of the county-appointed board seats along with their roles and responsibilities. Anyone interested in filling a county-appointed board seat will need to complete an online form with their credentials and experience. When any of the seats on the county-appointed boards need to be filled, the council can easily review the applications in the online portal. Learn more and apply at hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1755/Interested-in-Appointment-Opportunities.

Ghosts and Goblins registration open – The 14th annual Carmel Education Foundation Ghosts and Goblins 5K/2K Race will kick off at 9 a.m., Oct. 22 at Carmel High School. Strollers are welcome and costumes are encouraged. Early bird pricing is available through Sept. 15. Individual registration (age five and older) is $20 and Carmel Clay Schools students are $10. Pre-ordered race shirts are $10 for short sleeves and $15 for long sleeves. Prizes will be awarded to age category winners. Proceeds from the race benefit CCS students and teachers through the award of CEF Great Idea grants. Learn more and register at GhostsandGoblinsRun.com.

Republican Women’s Club – The Hamilton County Republican Women’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St. in Noblesville, to hear from Jim Ginder of the Hamilton County Health Dept. and Hamilton County Coroner John Chalfin, who will speak about drug issues in the county. The group will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at Hamilton County FOP 103 Lodge, 7201 E. 196th St. in Noblesville, to hear a speaker from Prevail talk about domestic violence. On Oct. 24, the group will host a craft night to make Christmas cards for nursing homes and veterans. The craft night will be at Hamilton County FOP 103 Lodge.

‘I Voted’ sticker competition – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is encouraging K-12 Hoosier students to use their creativity to help design ‘I Voted’ stickers for Indiana’s upcoming general election. The competition is open to all Indiana students and is divided into three groups based on age level: Kindergarten – third grade, fourth grade – eighth grade, and ninth grade through 12th grade. An overall winner will be selected for each group in addition to recognition for second and third place entries. The winning designs will be printed and used for official “I Voted” stickers, distributed to Indiana county clerks for use on Election Day. Students can download a submission form and email their completed design to sticker@sos.in.gov. Entries must be received by Sept. 18. Learn more at in.gov/sos/2022-i-voted-sticker-design-competition/.

Voting info for college students – The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County is reminding college students to plan ahead to be able to participate in voting on Election Day on Nov. 8. College students living away from home may use absentee ballots to cast their votes, but they should allow time for applying for the ballot and receiving it by mail at their campus location. The deadline to request absentee ballots is Oct. 27, but students are advised to request a ballot as soon as they have their campus mailing address. Students who opt to vote in local races in college towns must change their permanent address on their registration to that of their campus residence. Learn more and request an absentee ballot at IndianaVoters.org and Vote411.org.

State’s cutest dogs – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corp. and Indiana’s First Dog, Henry, are searching for adorable dogs in great locations across the state through the Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest. A different winner will be selected every week for one year. Each winning dog will get a note from Indiana’s first dog, an exclusive ‘More To Discover IN Indiana’ dog bandana, a feature as one of the Cutest Dogs IN Indiana on the Visit Indiana social channels. To enter, upload a photo or video of your dog to Instagram, tag @VisitIndiana and use the hashtag #DogsINIndiana. Entries must include the location where the photo was taken.

Golf outing to benefit Indiana Donor Network – ALO Property Group will host the inaugural Brian Bondus Memorial Golf Outing at 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Prairie View Golf Club, 7000 Longest Dr. in Carmel. A light breakfast, box lunch and beverages will be provided. The event will conclude with a cocktail hour and awards reception beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for the golf outing and reception or the reception alone are available. Proceeds will benefit the Indiana Donor Network in memory of Bondus, an ALO Property Group employee who died in 2021 after a severe reaction to a peanut allergy. Learn more at golfgenius.com/ggid/alobondus22.

Care-oke to benefit United Way program – United Way of Central Indiana is hosting a karaoke competition this fall to benefit its ReadUP childhood literacy program. Registration is open for soloists and musical groups interested in competing for a spot to perform live at Care-oke on Nov. 9 at Old National Centre in Indianapolis. The top 12 fundraisers will automatically qualify for the finale, and the remaining performers will be selected at random. Individual performers commit to raising at least $250, and groups commit to raising $500. The competition is open to singers across the state of all ages. The deadline to register is Oct. 10. Learn more at uwci.org/careoke.

Trade invasive species for trees – Via a trade-in program, Hamilton County property owners can show proof of removal of an invasive species on their Hamilton County property and receive up to three, three-gallon native trees or shrubs for free. Landscape plantings of callery pear species, burning bush, Japanese barberry and Norway maple are the preferred species for removal, but any from the Official Indiana Invasive Species Council Invasive Plant List is acceptable. Trades are limited to one per address. Learn more and apply at hcinvasives.org.

Same as U Golf Tournament – The second Same as U Golf Tournament is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Pebble Brook Golf Club, 3110 Westfield Rd. in Noblesville. Check in begins at 10 a.m. A box lunch will be provided by Divvy’s, and dinner will be from Big DOg’s SMokehouse BBQ. Learn more and register at sameasu.org/golf-outing-2022.

Sidewalk Repair Grant funds available – In 2020, the Carmel City Council established a Sidewalk Repair Grant program to help keep residential sidewalks across the city in good shape and safe. This program was initially funded by a $50,000, non-reverting fund and there are still funds available for property owners to apply for assistance with sidewalk repairs. The fund assists residents who own and occupy their homes with the expense of repair/replacement of sidewalks and for removal of trees located on their private property that are affecting sidewalks by reimbursing up to 50 percent of the project cost, up to $3,000. Learn more and apply at carmel.in.gov/government/departments-services/community-services/sidewalk-repair-grant.

Squirrel stampede fun run – In 1822, a great squirrel emigration swept across Central Indiana. Carmel Clay Historical Society has partnered with Hamilton County Tourism to commemorate that event with a fun run called the Great Squirrel Stampede. The event, which features a 1K and 3K race, is on Sept. 17 at Coxhall Gardens. Proceeds will help fund construction of the new Carmel Clay History Museum, scheduled to break ground near Midtown this year. Tickets are $30 per individual or $50 per family. Visit carmelclayhistory.org for more information.

Arts & Culture digital passport – The recently launched Indiana Arts & Culture digital passport encourages visitors to discover new places and enjoy some of Indiana’s creative spaces. Sign up online for the passport and receive custom prizes for visiting multiple destinations across the state. Visitors need to check-in from a smartphone at one of the designated passport locations. Participants earn more by visiting more locations. For more information, visit VisitIndiana.com/arts or follow Visit Indiana on social media at @VisitIndiana on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Hamilton County Democratic Women meetings— The Hamilton County Democratic Women meet every third Saturday of the month at the Delaware Township Trustee Building 9090 E. 131st, Fishers. Conversations begin at 9:30 a.m., the meeting is from 10 a.m. to 11. All Hamilton County women are welcome.

Weed Wrangles clear invasive species – The organizations of the Hamilton County Invasives Partnership are inviting volunteers to help clear local parks of invasive species by participating in Weed Wrangles. During the Weed Wrangle, teams of volunteers, supervised by guides, will locate and uproot unwelcome plants such as bush honeysuckle, garlic mustard, autumn olive, English ivy and winter creeper. Learn more and sign up to volunteer at hcinvasives.org.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Mandarin House closes – Mandarin House, which had operated in Carmel for more than 25 years, closed Aug. 31. A spokeswoman said the owners didn’t want to address their reasons for closing but have no plans to reopen the Chinese restaurant. The restaurant was in the Rangeline Crossing center at 1370 S. Range Line Rd.

Ivy Tech appoints VP – Ivy Tech Community College has selected Amber Williams as its next vice president of diversity, equity and belonging. In this role, Williams will lead the college in implementing initiatives that promote and advance diversity, equity and belonging and ensure these efforts support the college’s values and strategic goals. Williams began her career at Ivy Tech Kokomo in 2010 as an assistant professor of psychology. In 2020, she became the college’s executive director of diversity, equity and belonging and has served as interim vice president of diversity, equity and belonging. Williams holds a Master of Arts in industrial/organizational psychology from Middle Tennessee State University and a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Evangel University.

Centier Bank hire – Centier Bank has hired Dave Nash as a community lender based in the Carmel location, 568 E. Carmel Dr. Nash joins Centier after previously working at the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership. He also has 20 years of lending experience at other financial institutions. Nash graduated from Carmel High School and Ball State University. Nash resides in Fishers with his wife, Lori, and their children.

500 Mile Challenge – Registration is open for the Indianapolis 500 Mile Challenge, an online fitness program that encourages participants to complete 500 miles of physical activity, the same mileage drivers complete during the Indianapolis 500. Participants also have the option to complete 250 miles of physical activity in the Gasoline Alley 250 Mile Challenge. The challenges, which benefit the 500 Festival, kicked off June 13 and runs through Oct. 31. Registration is $65 and includes a shirt, finisher medal, hat and more. Register for either challenge at IndyMini.com/500Miles.

Hospice volunteers needed – Anew Hospice is seeking volunteers to spend time with hospice patients throughout the Indianapolis area. Volunteers visit hospice patients to provide companionship through music, reading, doing puzzles, life review or just being a hand to hold. To learn more, call 317-300-2292 or email ashtondriscoll@anewhosp.com.