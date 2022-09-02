Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Looking for less extreme candidates 

Letter: Looking for less extreme candidates 

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor, 

I salute Mike Senuta for his recent letter to the editor (Aug. 30) regarding comments made by U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz. She was not my choice in the 2020 primary election; so be it. I’ve been dismayed that nearly every statement she has issued while in office, on even the most innocuous topics, have a pro-Trump and anti-Biden sentiment. I have been disappointed at the number of public officials who have objected strongly to the recent DOJ/FBI investigation of mis-handled classified documents. 

It was particularly disheartening to read Mr. Senuta’s reporting of what Rep. Spartz said in the 13 Aug. meeting. I have worn the uniform serving this country, know well what is at stake when classified materials have been entrusted to my care, have seen people punished to non-compliance with prescribed procedures. As does Mr. Senuta, I believe she is due to apologize for her comments that aggravate an unfortunate situation and do discredit the faithful and loyal employees of agencies that keep us safe and secure from all threats, foreign and domestic.

In the 1972 presidential election — the first I voted in — Richard Nixon trounced George McGovern. The South Dakota senator was a good man, had reasonable ideas and proposed moderate actions. But he was up against someone skilled at playing power games for his own self-glory, disregarding legal if not moral constraints, a master of the political dis-information game. Victory, yes, but eventually disgrace to the office of the president.

There is a parallel brewing for the upcoming election. This being deep-red Carmel, the likelihood of Ms. Jeannine Lake unseating Rep. Spartz is comparable to finding an ice-cube in the netherworld. I hope, however, she will not lose heart and will continue to offer well-reasoned proposals that would better serve the residents of the 5th Congressional District and this country. Perhaps the Republican Party leadership will one-day provide candidates as a less-extreme, more-civilized choice. We Hoosiers once opted for Richard Mourdock over Dick Lugar, so I am not confident that will occur soon.

Douglas Johnson, Carmel


More Headlines

Your ViewsLetter: Spartz’s remarks after Mar-a-Lago search ‘grossly irresponsible’  Your ViewsLetter: Torr the better choice for District 39 Hamilton Southeastern School Board candidates announced Carmel in brief — August 23, 2022 Your ViewsLetter: Time for new representation in District 39 Preserving the past: Documents, photos from Carmel author’s unlikely interviews with Betty Ford donated to presidential library
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact