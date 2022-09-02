Performers demonstrate the hasapiko, or sailor dance. Tony Filis demonstrates the process of making spanakopita during a cooking demo. Josie Westin and her brother, Kent Westin, of Quincy, Ind., dance to traditional Greek music. Evie Anastasiadou helps customers at the agora, or grocery store. Snapshot: Crowds dance, dine at Greek Festival 0 By Current Publishing on September 2, 2022 Carmel Community The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival was held Aug. 26 and 27 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Carmel. The event included Greek food, a bazaar, dancing, tours of the cathedral and more. (Photos by Elle Kreamer) More Headlines A celebration of culture: St. George Middle Eastern Festival returns to Fishers Festival coming to Fort Ben Cultural Campus Ladies will sing the blues at music festival Traffic shifts planned on Ind. 32 starting Tuesday Zionsville Town Council OKs bond ordinance for Hy-Vee project Rap artist: Zionsville artist’s work has drawn attention from some of the music industry’s biggest names Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toBreaking NewsEntertainmentFood/DiningMorning Briefing Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact