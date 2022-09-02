Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Crowds dance, dine at Greek Festival  

By on Carmel Community

The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival was held Aug. 26 and 27 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Carmel. The event included Greek food, a bazaar, dancing, tours of the cathedral and more. (Photos by Elle Kreamer)


