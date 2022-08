Carter Elder, Freshman at Fortune Academy, Vanessa Coles, Head of School, Brad Klopfenstein, Greater Lawrence Chamber President, Yovanie Lazo, Teachers Credit Union, Ambassador for the Lawrence Chamber stand outside Fortune Academy High School at the grand opening Aug. 18. Fortune Academy celebrated it’s 20th anniversary earlier this year and recently expanded to the high school just down the street, located at 8902 Otis Ave. in Lawrence.