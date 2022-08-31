Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fishers police investigate deaths

Fishers police investigate deaths

0
By on Fishers Community

Fishers police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found in a home on Forsythia Lane in Fishers.

Fishers police officers responded on the morning of Aug. 31 to the Cumberland Place Neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the resident/residents. After no response, the officers made entry into the residence and discovered the bodies of two adults.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene and began interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. Based on the evidence at the scene and the information obtained thus far, detectives believe the two deceased are the only individuals directly involved in the incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective/Sgt. Robbie Ruble at 317-595-3319.


More Headlines

Yearlong study finds ‘no evidence’ Carmel PD traffic stops, arrests racially motivated Fishers firefighter arrested after allegedly punching police officers during welfare check Hamilton Southeastern apologizes for “Defund the Police?” poster in classroom of fallen officer’s brother Carmel Police Dept.’s first social worker aims to help provide ‘well-rounded response’ Hamilton Southeastern Schools launches inquiry into “Defund the Police?” poster incident Fishers Sesquicentennial Trail
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact