Fishers police investigate deaths

Fishers police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found in a home on Forsythia Lane in Fishers.

Fishers police officers responded on the morning of Aug. 31 to the Cumberland Place Neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the resident/residents. After no response, the officers made entry into the residence and discovered the bodies of two adults.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene and began interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. Based on the evidence at the scene and the information obtained thus far, detectives believe the two deceased are the only individuals directly involved in the incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective/Sgt. Robbie Ruble at 317-595-3319.