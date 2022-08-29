Carmel-based Element Three earns Business in Action honor

At age 25, Tiffany Sauder launched Element Three 17 years ago.

“We’ve been blessed with a lot of exciting wins and some hard lessons,” said Sauder, chief executive officer of her marketing consulting firm.

Carmel-based Element Three, a marketing consultancy, was recently honored as one of 22 businesses of the inaugural Hoosier Business in Action cohort. Each business represents part of a historically underrepresented population of either minority, women, veterans or individuals with disability ownership. Indiana’s first-ever chief equity officer, Karrah Herring, hosted the reception.

“I think they were trying to show there is a robust number of businesses that are owned by women and people of color and people that have more diverse demographics,” said Sauder, a Zionsville resident. “In the Midwest, there is not a lot of diversity in business owners. When you are a mom and want to have a big career, that can be a little challenging to pull together.”

Sauder said Element Three works with companies in transition or experiencing high growth, acquisition, divestiture, product launch and new market entry.

“We help them transform their brands and generate demand,” Sauder said. “We moved toward running strategic marketing programs and less one-off programs for clients. We are wanting to help build sustainable value. We excel in the integration of strategies on what is going to help companies win, creating alongside them and helping them execute that.”

Element Three has 45 employees.

“We are much versed in using a really rich network of outside resources to help complement our own internal talents,” Sauder said.

Sauder started a twice-weekly podcast called “Scared Confident” approximately 18 months ago.

“The purpose is to help two-career families better navigate the complexity of what it is like for both members of a marriage to have really big dreams for their career,” Sauder said. “At 42 now, I’ve kind of created a resource that I (wish I) had as a young woman and young mom and wife trying to figure out what that looked like and to make all those dreams happen. “I really appreciate Karrah bringing attention to women that have chosen to build something sustainable and lasting that really gives back to the community and creates an awesome place for employees.”

The podcast is a personal project to help other young women with similar dreams in their hearts, Sauder said.

Sauder based the podcast name on the fear she had creating the business while trying to display confidence at the same time,

“I share some of the lessons I’ve learned and interview some of my mentors,” she said.

For more, visit elementthree.com.