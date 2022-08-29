Shepherd’s Center brings weekly senior social event to Carmel

By Jillian Kurtz

Hamilton County seniors have a new opportunity to get out and enrich their lives through Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County’s Together Today program. The program recently opened a new location in Carmel at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church.

Together Today’s new site, which launched Aug. 17, will be open Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Together Today provides an opportunity for seniors 55 and older to enjoy a light continental breakfast, socialize, play cards and games and eat a catered lunch. The program is free, and registration is not required.

“The goal of the program is to prevent isolation and create community,” said Vicki Burdick, director of marketing and events for Shepherd Center. “We have locations across the county, but we are super excited to bring the program to Carmel. Many of our seniors live in Carmel, so this is a great option for them if they don’t want to drive to another location. Now they have the opportunity right here in Carmel.”

Burdick understands how intimidating it can be for a senior to attend a session for the first time, but she said Together Today fosters a welcoming and inclusive environment. A volunteer greets attendees in the morning, and smiling faces are available to teach attendees how to play a new game or sit with them during a meal.

Noblesville residents Kurt, 76, and Linda Lintelman, 74, have been attending Together Today for nearly two years.

After relocating to Hamilton County to be closer to family, the Lintelmans heard about Together Today and Kurt thought it would be a good idea for the two of them to meet other seniors in the area and have a day of socializing amongst the many doctor appointments that typically fill their week.

“It changed our lives,” Linda Lintelman said. “There really aren’t many other places to meet people at our age. I was nervous the first time going, but everyone was so nice, and I have nothing but good things to say about Shepherd’s Center and Together Today. It’s the best part of the week.”

To learn more about Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County and Together Today, or for more information about how to become a program volunteer or partner, visit shepherdscenterofhamiltoncounty.org/together-today.