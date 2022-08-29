IU Health ranked among nation’s best

IU Health Medical Center has been ranked among the nation’s top hospitals for the 25th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-23 “Best Hospitals” rankings.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 35 specialties, procedures and conditions to create its rankings.

For 2022-23, IU Health Medical Center (Methodist, University and Saxony Hospitals) was rated as high-performing nationally in five specialties, with a sixth specialty achieving a top-50 national ranking. They were:

• Gastroenterology and GI surgery – high performing

• Geriatrics – high performing

• Neurology & Neurosurgery – high performing

• Pulmonology & Lung Surgery – high performing

Urology – high performing

Ear, Nose & Throat – ranked 45th in nation

Doug Puckett, president of IU Health’s Indianapolis Suburban Region, which includes IU Health North, Saxony, Tipton and West hospitals, said it was an honor to see IU Health once again listed among the nation’s top adult hospitals. by U.S. News & World Report.

“Specific to our region in suburban Indianapolis, IU Health North Hospital in Carmel was rated as high performing for orthopedics, heart failure, hip replacement and pneumonia, and IU Health West Hospital in Avon was rated as high performing for geriatrics, pulmonology, kidney failure, COPD, heart failure, hip fracture, pneumonia and stroke,” Puckett stated. “These rankings recognize the enormous efforts in place by our team members across the state to provide the best care designed for each patient who walks through our doors.”

U.S. News also rates hospitals for 20 common procedures and conditions, and IU Health Medical Center was rated as high performing in 10: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure, lung cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery and stroke.

Now in its 33rd year, the annual rankings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or common elective procedures.

The full list of U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings is available at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals.