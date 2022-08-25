Westfield councilman Scott Willis announces bid for mayor

Westfield City Councilman Scott Willis has announced his intentions to run for mayor.

Willis, a Republican who launched his campaign Thursday evening at the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield, will face opposition from at least one other candidate so far.

Fellow Republican councilman Jake Gilbert announced his own intentions to seek the mayoral seat in January. Gilbert is the varsity football coach at Westfield High School and was elected to the council in 2020.

Willis, who was elected to the council in 2019, formed an exploratory committee late last year for a possible run at becoming Westfield’s next mayor. The current incumbent, Andy Cook, hasn’t announced whether he plans to seek another term in office.

Cook has held the mayoral seat since 2019 when he was re-elected to a fourth term. He became the city’s first mayor in 2008 and previously served as town council president of Westfield before it transitioned to a city, according to the city’s website.