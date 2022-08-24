Current Publishing
Woerner seeks District 4 seat on Westfield Washington School Board

A candidate seeking the District 4 seat on the Westfield Washington Schools Board this fall has officially filed for the position.

Westfield resident Jill Woerner filed for the seat earlier this month. An at-large seat and another seat representing District 2 are also up for grabs during the Nov. 8 general election, although no one had filed as of Aug. 15, according to the Hamilton County Elections Office.

The District 2 seat incumbent is Bill Anderson, who serves as vice president of the board and was elected in November 2018.

The District 4 seat is held by Rebecca Ogle, who was also elected the same year as Anderson and serves as president of the school board. The at-large representative on the school board is Amber Willis, who began her term on the board in January 2015.

Candidates seeking to run for a school board seat must file by noon Aug. 26.


