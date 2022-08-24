Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville

By Sammy Bredar

Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family.

The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100 N. Michigan Rd., Suite 150, near Carmel.

“We had researched many franchises over the years, and we just never made the leap,” Thompson said. “But then family members approached us in 2016 wanting us to be co-owners of a Hand and Stone in their hometown (of) Lake Pleasant, Arizona. We still co-own that spa with family members and they co-own the Zionsville location with us now.”

The family had long aspired to own a business.

“We have always been interested in buying a franchise,” Thompson said. “Owning our own business was always the goal, but we wanted it to be something that would be fun, provide a service we can stand behind and, most important for me, was a business we could build and share with our children.”

A Hamilton County resident, Thompson is pleased with how the Zionsville franchise has fared so far.

“Zionsville is such a beautiful town ready for growth,” she said. “I know that we will be able to contribute to the community in a meaningful way through the services we offer at such an affordable price.”

For more on Hand and Stone and its services, visit handandstonezionsville.com/.