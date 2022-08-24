Current Publishing
From left, Taylor Davis, Community First Bank executive banker, Adriann Young with the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation, and Korbin Cruea, Community First Bank mortgage loan originator, are seen during a check presentation event. (Photo provided by Community First Bank)

Community First Bank to support teachers through grants

Community First Bank has donated $5,500 to support local teachers in Westfield and Noblesville.

The bank is partnering with the Westfield Education Foundation and the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation to offer three teacher mini-grants.

“We have continued to witness the way that teachers pivot and persevere through challenges to still give their very best to their students, and our team would like to honor and support the work of these educators”, said Robb Blume, president and CEO of Community First Bank. “One of our core beliefs is that we must be actively involved in making our communities better places to live, and this partnership is a way that we get to continue to live that out.”

Local winners from the 2021-22 CFB-funded grants were Atieno Boyd and Heather Young from Miller Success Academy in Noblesville for “Your Future is Bright.” Other winners include Washington Woods Elementary School teacher Jennifer Sawa for “Lunch Bunch Book Club,” while Westfield High School teacher Erin McKinney also received a grant for “Getting Interactive.“

Teacher grant applications for 2022-23 are now open to Westfield and Noblesville staff with winners being selected in the fall. For more information, visit www.cfbindiana.com.


