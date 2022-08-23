Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – August 23, 2022

‘‘Escape to Margaritaville’

“Escape to Margaritaville” runs through Oct. 2 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘25th Season Celebration’

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will present the “25th Season Celebration” concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 26-27 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

Live at the Center

Tad Robinson will perform in the Live at the Center series at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 or register for free livestream at thecenterpresents.org.

Lawrence

Lawrence will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Fishers. For tickets, visit npdamp.com.

‘All the Way’

Don Farrell will present his “All the Way, A Frank Sinatra Tribute” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.


