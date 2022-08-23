Blueprint for Improvement: Geist basement kitchen

Built in 1988, this home’s owners were looking to modernize its basement and adjoining backyard oasis overlooking Geist Reservoir. Upgrading this space helped improve functionality and increase space, creating an ideal setting for a family that loves to entertain.

Subtle but impactful design choices – like the rattan pendant lights, wavy backsplash tiles and statement island color – create a refined coastal vibe that echoes the space’s picturesque Geist Reservoir views.

Luxury vinyl plank flooring replaces the carpet and ceramic tile, unifying the space with the rest of the house and providing durability between the indoor and outdoor spaces.

Light cabinets with contrasting dark perimeter counters are offset by the white countertops on the dark blue island, drawing the eye to the center of the room.

A warm accent color on the tray ceiling creates a visual effect that expands the room, making the space feel more open.