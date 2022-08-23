Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Torr the better choice for District 39

Letter: Torr the better choice for District 39

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

Until the arrival in my mailbox of the Aug. 16 Current in Carmel, I’d never heard of Democrat Matt McNally (candidate for state representative District 39).

That evening I received a push poll phone call for Mr. McNally which made many untruthful statements about the recent passage of the pro-life bill and State Rep. Jerry Torr.

The caller would make outlandish negative claims about Torr. When I’d respond that my support for Torr would not change, the caller made even more outrageous negative statements.

In the Aug. 16 edition of Current, a Reader’s View letter praised McNally as being one who is thoughtful and will work with Republicans. Based on the negativity of McNally’s push poll, neither characteristic was on display.

McNally may have served in the military, but his recent push poll does not reflect the character he should represent for his service. McNally’s push poll was debasing, shortsighted and evidentiary of a lack of moral sensibility.

All not worthy of someone seeking elective office.

As for Jerry Torr, he is, clearly, the better choice.

Sherm Johnson, Carmel


More Headlines

Your ViewsLetter: Supporting McNally for District 39 Hidden gem: State park has rustic outdoor feel despite urban setting Retired Carmel cardiologist shares medical knowledge with readers Your ViewsLetter: Councilor’s seat essentially vacant and should be filled Remembering a fallen hero: Friends share memories of slain Elwood Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz Your ViewsLetter: Grateful for those who chose life
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact