Cosner will perform new music at Feinstein’s

Jeremiah Cosner describes his present state as a creative one.

That will help the Carmel resident’s music fans enjoy new music by his Americana band, influenced by blues and roots rock ‘n’ roll.

“We will be performing a full 90-minute set of all original music and will be showcasing a new release, ‘Get There When I Can,’” Cosner said.

Cosner’s band, which goes by his name, includes fellow Carmel residents James Ledesma and Craig Wiley. The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Feinstein’s cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

Cosner said the band will perform several new songs, including “Head In The Clouds.”

Cosner and his band mates performed July 20 at Feinstein’s.

“I’ve only had great experiences at Feinsteins, and each time I visit, it gets better,” Cosner said. “James, Craig and I were all very grateful to play in July for a full house. We all connected with new fans and enjoyed time around familiar faces. We are even more excited to get the opportunity to perform again at Feinstein’s on Sept. 10. The Sept. 10 show will be a ticketed event, offering reserved tables. All tables and seats reserved by Sept. 1 will receive a special gift.”

Cosner performed a solo acoustic show during Carmel PorchFest in 2021. This year, the band will perform Sept. 18. The event is from noon to 6 p.m. in downtown Carmel.

“I connected with many musicians and volunteered my time setting up and breaking down,” Cosner said. “The experience is one I will not forget, and this is a fun music festival to be a part of. This time, Carmel and all the PorchFest-goers will be able to see us, and many other local bands, entertain the neighborhood.”

For tickets for Sept. 10, visit feinsteinshc.com. For more on PorchFest, visit carmelporchfest.org.