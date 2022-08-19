Snapshot: City breaks ground on expansion of Carmel Police Dept. headquarters 

From left, Jim Crider, director of administration for the City of Carmel; Carmel Police Dept. Chief Jim Barlow, Carmel City Council President Kevin “Woody” Rider; City Court Judge Brian Poindexter; Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell and Carmel City Councilor Laura Campbell break ground Aug. 18 on the expansion of the CPD headquarters building at 3 Civic Square. The expansion will triple the original capacity of the existing structure and become the home of Carmel’s city court. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)