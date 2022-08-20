Public Safety Day returns to Carmel Aug. 27 after two-year hiatus

Tim Griffin’s wish is that Public Safety Day encourages conversations at home.

“My hope is always when parents come with their kids, they hear us talking about safety items, they carry that back to their house and say, ‘What is our fire plan?,’” said Griffin, a public information officer for Carmel Fire Dept. “Or maybe they say, ‘It’s getting to that time when we are going to change our smoke detector batteries.’ My hope is that they are not just safety demos, but when they leave it stems conversations to talk about if they do have an emergency at their house, it will save their life later.”

After being canceled the previous two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carmel’s Public Safety Day returns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at 11611 N. Meridian St.

“It’s very hands-on, family-friendly,” Griffin said. “We’ll have a bounce house. The nice thing about it is that kids have just gotten back in school and parents are looking for something to do.”

There will be K-9, fire extinguisher and extrication training demonstrations.

“LifeLine (medical helicopter) will land and pick up the patient, so you get to see what we do in the event of a bad accident,” Griffin said. “Which is good for kids to see, because if they are ever in a major incident, I like them to see and hear the noises. It’s something that can be scary, but those are life-saving sounds. It shows even if things may seem scary, we’re here and we’re helping.”

A group of firefighters, called MC Axe and the Fire Crew, will perform kids songs and safety songs.

There is a big wheel race for children, information booths and interactive activities for the children. For more, visit the Facebook page of Carmel Fire Dept.