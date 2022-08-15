Letter: Supporting McNally for District 32 

Current Publishing
Editor,

Whether we like it or not, politicians impact our lives by how they vote on issues. We seek out information that is credible, unbiased and objective to help us make a decision to vote for the best candidates to represent us. 

Matt McNally is running for District 39 against incumbent State Rep. Jerry Torr. Matt exemplifies the qualities we want and need in District 39. He will share ideas openly, deliberate thoroughly, collaborate with colleagues on both sides of the political aisle, inform his constituents and take action. 

Matt just retired after 22 years serving in the military. His website (mcnallyforindiana.com) spotlights his commitment to public service and how this has shaped his stands on issues centered around quality public education for all, safe water access for Indiana, access to health care, support for veterans, sensible gun reform to keep schools and public places safe, and equal rights. All of these issues impact our lives and the lives of our children. 

Matt is a politician I want representing me at the Indiana Statehouse. I would welcome seeing Matt debate Jerry Torr so as voters we are able to hear directly from each candidate in order to have all the information we need to vote this November. 

Shelley Carey, Carmel 

 


