City of Westfield receives seven bids for Grand Park

The city of Westfield has received seven bids for the Grand Park Sports Complex, although the identities of bidders will remain under wraps for now.

The Westfield Redevelopment Commission, which owns the complex, released a request for proposals in March seeking companies interested in purchasing Grand Park or operating the campus through a public-private partnership. Two appraisals were received by the city earlier this month.

One of those appraisals was from Indianapolis-based Integra Realty Resources for $80 million, while the second appraisal from Charles R. Mills Jr. was for $90 million, according to the city. City officials previously said the minimum price for Grand Park is the average of the two appraisals, meaning Grand Park’s minimum price would be $85 million.

The 400-acre complex, which serves as the training camp for the Indianapolis Colts, has 31 soccer fields, 26 baseball diamonds, two administration buildings, seven concession stands and a 378,000-square-foot multi-use event center.

City spokesman Chris Proffitt said he was unable to provide information contained in the bids because they are confidential. However, he added that the city is holding off disclosing the identities of the proposers until a bid review committee convenes later this month or in early September.

The deadline to submit bids to the city was Aug. 8. In April, 16 entities met a deadline to submit an intent to bid on Grand Park, according to the city.

The committee is made up of five appointments made by Mayor Andy Cook and will also include a recommended Westfield City Council nominee, according to the city. That panel will review the bids and then make a recommendation to the Westfield Redevelopment Commission and Westfield City Council.

Both entities will vote on either a buyer or operator of Grand Park or choose not to sell the campus, which opened in 2014.

Westfield City Council member Mike Johns said earlier this month he thinks the city should keep Grand Park, despite the fact the city is losing money on the complex. Johns said Grand Park should be kept since it is known to people across the Midwest and is also used to market Westfield.

If Westfield were to sell Grand Park, city officials previously said they would use the proceeds to pay off park debt. The city still owes nearly $80 million for the complex.