Carmel-based enVista sells platform, services to Körber 

Carmel’s enVista has sold its Enspire Unified Commerce platform and global Freight Audit and Payment services to German-based Körber. EnVista was formed as an LLC in 2002 and was virtual for its first three years. The company has had a physical presence in Carmel since 2006.

“The sale allows us to align with a larger strategic software company to focus on the continuation of our Cloud Native Software platforms,” enVista CEO Jim Barnes said. “There are strong and strategic synergies between our two companies. enVista will be able to increase focus and resources on its niche of supply chain consulting, automation and managed services.”

As part of the sale, about 400 of enVista’s 850 global associates will transition to Körber.

“For our associates, it means growth opportunities to join 1,400 Körber associates and a larger organization,” Barnes said. “This will foster growth for both those who transition to Körber, as well as those associates who remain with enVista’s organization.”

Barnes will also transition to Körber as a strategic part of the acquisition terms. He will help lead Körber’s strategic direction and Unified Commerce and FAP practices. Barnes will continue to be part of enVista’s strategic leadership as a remaining owner and member of a board of directors that will be established.

enVista partner and co-founder John Stitz will become enVista’s CEO at the time of the closing.

“I look forward to leading enVista in its next chapter and evolution. The future of enVista is bright,” Stitz stated in a press release. “We are excited to focus on growing enVista as the leading supply chain consulting, enterprise business applications and robotics and automation firm in the market.”

Körber will acquire enVista’s offices in India, Canada, the U.K., Singapore and Australia and a portion of enVista’s Carmel headquarters. enVista will retain a development and operations presence in India.

“We have two floors of the 11555 Meridian building located in Carmel. enVista will be the tenant for the third floor and Körber will utilize the second floor,” Barnes said. “The goal is to keep operating from Carmel, Indiana, and focus on delivering value to our customers.”