Kaufman, Ritchey provide opening act

Josh Kaufman and Cliff Ritchey complement each other well vocally.

“We do kind of a back-and-forth thing, taking turns playing our originals while the other adds secondary guitar parts and background vocals,” Kaufman said. “We also have one song that we wrote together. (We) hope to do more of that in the future.”

Kaufman and Ritchey will open for headliner Vance Gilbert and Ellis Paul Aug. 27 in the Concerts for a Cause series at the Sterrett Center, 9001 E. 59th St., Lawrence. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a reception and cocktail hour. Kaufman and Ritchey perform from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Following a half-hour intermission and announcements, Gilbert and Paul will perform from 8:15 to 9:30 p.m.

The event supports Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation, which provides life-enhancing gifts to Indiana children with special needs.

Kaufman, a Carmel resident, and Richey have performed together for more than 20 years. They started working together while attending Anderson University.

“We’ve been playing and singing on each other’s projects in both studio and live settings ever since,” Kaufman said. “As solo artists, we have our own distinct styles, but we have a lot of similar musical interests and influences. It’s interesting to see how the songs take shape when we each are adding our own ideas to each other’s songs. Plus, it’s just fun to play music with somebody you’ve known and been friends with for so long.”

Like most musicians, Kaufman has been busy the last few months as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have eased.

“I’ve been playing a lot of small acoustic shows either solo or with Cliff,” he said. “I’ve also been in the studio working on my own music and producing other projects with my friend Ryan Koch at Ark Barn Studio in Southport.”

Tickets for the concert are $100. For more, visit indyconcertsforacause.org.