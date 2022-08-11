Current Publishing
Thirty-three townhomes are proposed on the northwest corner of 96th Street and Haverstick Road. (Image from filings with the City of Carmel)

Plans for 33 townhomes at 96th Street, Haverstick meets resistance

Carmel Community

A proposal to build 33 townhomes north of 96th Street between Haverstick Road and Wild Cherry Lane is meeting resistance from many nearby residents.

Estridge Development Management is petitioning the Carmel Plan Commission for a rezone of 2.67 wooded acres from S-2 Residential to a planned unit development, meaning an ordinance specific to the site would outline development standards rather than city code. PUD ordinances must be approved by the city council.

According to planning documents filed with the city, Estridge plans to develop a “well-designed, high-quality for sale townhome community” with prices ranging from the low $500,000s to the low $600,000s.

More than 200 people who live near the site of the proposed development have signed a petition outlining their opposition to it. According to the petition, neighbors are concerned about:

  • Increased traffic along 96th Street, Haverstick Road and 99th Street, which are two-lane roads
  • The proximity of the Haverstick Road entrance to the roundabout and the narrowness of the road leading to an increase in accidents, including with pedestrians and bicyclists
  • Three-story buildings not aligning with the character of the surrounding neighborhood
  • Destruction of mature trees and loss of wildlife habitat
  • The impact of the development on wells and stormwater systems

The plan commission is set to discuss the proposal at its Aug. 16 meeting, which is set for 6 p.m. at Carmel City Hall, 1 Civic Square.

