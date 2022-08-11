Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Lawrence Community Safety Day set for Aug. 13
A little girl gets shown how to use a fire hose amidst Community Safety Day 2021.

Lawrence Community Safety Day set for Aug. 13

0
By on Geist Community

The Lawrence Community Safety Day has been a well-attended event since 1999.

The free event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Lawrence Fire Dept. Station 40, 9350 E. 59th St. Among the features will be safety demonstrations by the Lawrence Police Dept. and Lawrence Fire Dept.

Cori Korn, deputy chief of staff for the City of Lawrence Mayor’s Office, said officials are expecting 600 to 700 people to attend.

“It’s a great family-friendly event that really brings our police and fire personnel and our community together learning about safety,” Korn said. “There are so many fun activities, the helicopter landing is always a favorite. The kids learning to use the fire hose. The wing-eating contest is always very popular. The fire department has won for the past three years, so we’ll see if the police can take over and win.”

The event returned in 2021 after a one-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The schedule includes a bicycle safety course, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; drone demonstrations, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; St. Vincent’s STAT Helicopter, 10 a.m. landing with 11:30 a.m. departure; LPD K-9 and taser demonstrations, 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.; LFD live burn demonstration, 11:40 a.m. to noon: Kasey the Fire Dog, noon to 12:45 p.m.; and “Wingin’ It With Our First Responders” from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

More than 50 businesses and agencies will be on-site to share safety information and provide giveaways.

Children who complete the bicycle safety course will receive a free bicycle helmet. Korn said the Kiwanis Club runs the bicycle safety course and the helmets are provided by Craig Kelley and Fautless, a personal injury law firm.

The event sponsors include the Central Indiana Police Foundation and Foster’s Catering.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Community outreach: Lawrence Police Dept., city officials embrace National Night Out Lawrence public safety agencies conduct active shooter training Suspect in fatal shooting of police officer has lengthy criminal history Carmel in brief — July 26, 2022 Civilian ‘cops’: Fishers Police Dept. offers annual police-training academies Snapshot: City of Lawrence celebrates new pickleball courts
Share.