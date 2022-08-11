Lawrence Community Safety Day set for Aug. 13

The Lawrence Community Safety Day has been a well-attended event since 1999.

The free event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Lawrence Fire Dept. Station 40, 9350 E. 59th St. Among the features will be safety demonstrations by the Lawrence Police Dept. and Lawrence Fire Dept.

Cori Korn, deputy chief of staff for the City of Lawrence Mayor’s Office, said officials are expecting 600 to 700 people to attend.

“It’s a great family-friendly event that really brings our police and fire personnel and our community together learning about safety,” Korn said. “There are so many fun activities, the helicopter landing is always a favorite. The kids learning to use the fire hose. The wing-eating contest is always very popular. The fire department has won for the past three years, so we’ll see if the police can take over and win.”

The event returned in 2021 after a one-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The schedule includes a bicycle safety course, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; drone demonstrations, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; St. Vincent’s STAT Helicopter, 10 a.m. landing with 11:30 a.m. departure; LPD K-9 and taser demonstrations, 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.; LFD live burn demonstration, 11:40 a.m. to noon: Kasey the Fire Dog, noon to 12:45 p.m.; and “Wingin’ It With Our First Responders” from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

More than 50 businesses and agencies will be on-site to share safety information and provide giveaways.

Children who complete the bicycle safety course will receive a free bicycle helmet. Korn said the Kiwanis Club runs the bicycle safety course and the helmets are provided by Craig Kelley and Fautless, a personal injury law firm.

The event sponsors include the Central Indiana Police Foundation and Foster’s Catering.