Red Geranium Artisan Market returns

The seventh annual Red Geranium Artisan Market is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at the First Presbyterian Church of Noblesville. The “market with a mission” features a variety of local, tri-state and international artisans, food and live music.

The idea for the market was born out of a desire for a fun community event that wasn’t the typical bake sale or church dinner, according to mission elder Jennie Auble.

“Elder Sue Jordan had the idea for hosting an art fair with the feel of a European market. We held our first market with only 18 artisan booths participating but it was a hit,” Auble said. “The name Red Geranium was selected because it is unique, and it created a memorable image of a red geranium to use for promotion.”

This year’s market will feature 50 artisan vendor booths inside and outside the historic church. Selected artisans are “unique, one-of-a-kind, and handmade,” according to Auble.

“We want to provide a variety of artisan arts and crafts so we limit the number of artisans who work with similar materials and try to look for all types of arts and crafts so there is something for everyone,” Auble said. “Shoppers come back year after year to visit their favorite artisans.”

Some of the returning vendors this year include Jody Huntley Creations, with painted wine bottles, jars and garden stones; MMM Pottery, with handmade ceramics; Studio 510. a women’s boutique; Always in Bloom, with pressed flower framed art; Just Millie and Me, with wearable art clothing; Olde Time Adornments, with vintage-inspired jewelry; and Wreaths by Candis, with deco mesh wreaths and centerpieces.

A few of the new booths include Take a Seat, with rustic benches and tables; Whimsy Garden Nursery, with fresh flower stems and small bouquets; Very Vivian Arts, with original paintings on repurposed barn wood; Olympian Pet Boutique; and Junebug & Ivy, with hand-painted jewelry.

New this year will be a special international artisan booth that will feature handcrafted items by Ukranian and African artists. The sale of the items will go directly back to the artisans who made them.

The purpose of the Red Geranium Artisan Market is to raise funds to support mission projects and missionaries that the church supports through the booth rental paid by the vendors

“First Presbyterian Church believes that mission is crucial to the life of our church,” Auble said. “First Presbyterian actively supports local, state and international missions.”

For more and a complete list of artisans, along with musical guests and food, visit redgeraniummarket.wordpress.com.